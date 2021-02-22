TJS Kodandaram files his MLC nomination

NALGONDA

22 February 2021 20:18 IST

Founder of Telangana Jana Samithi M. Kodandaram filed his nomination for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency with Returning Officer and District Collector Prashant J. Patil on Monday.

Accompanied by party’s vice president Syed Badruddin, New Democracy leader Potu Ranga Rao and others, he submitted his nomination.

Earlier, Mr. Kodandaram was received in a grand rally organised by party cadre, activists of New Democracy, Mala Mahanadu, PDSU and other youth groups.

The leaders met in a party meeting later at a private function hall in the town.