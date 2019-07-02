Titles have disrupted rights of tribals on forest land

It has now been about a century since the concept of title on land entered the lives of the aboriginal people inhabiting the forests of the erstwhile undivided Adilabad district. Since then it has become a long futile wait for them to get the right kind of rights or title on the forest lands that have been tilled for centuries by their forefathers.

The current conflict related with the demand of the tribals for their rights has its roots in the implementation of Forest Conservancy laws in the Nizam’s Hyderabad early last century, according to chroniclers like the famous Austrian Anthropologist Christoph von Furer-Haimendorf and Syed Siraj-ul-Hassan, a judge in the Nizam’s High Court in the 1910s who had surveyed different peoples in the Nizam’s dominions and brought out a book titled ‘The Castes and Tribes in HEH The Nizam’s Dominions’ in the 1920.

The former, in his 1943 ‘Note on Position of Aboriginals in Asifabad, Rajura and Utnoor taluqs of Adilabad district’, had discussed about the conditions prevailing in Hyderabad, before his arrival in the region in 1941, which had resulted in the ethnic Gonds and other tribes being dispossessed of their lands and how this trend made it necessary for them to possess a title on lands they were cultivating. “The policy of opening up the district and raising revenue had the government encouraging influx of new settlers by granting them pattas free of charge so that they can make lands arable,” the noted researcher noted on page 67.

Fend for themselves

“About this time the government resumed all old jagirs and estates of the Gond rulers which had the aboriginal people fend for themselves and to secure lands on their own,” he added. Then as now, the tribal people were slow in realising the necessity of pattas and not well versed in dealing with revenue officials most of them failed to obtain recognition of the claim on lands which they and their forefathers had cultivated, Professor Haimendorf observed on page 68.

It was, however, the implementation of Forest Conservancy laws that put the ethnic tribes in confrontation with the government and it culminated in the famous uprising by the legendary martyr Kumram Bheem at Jodeghat in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in 1940.

Role of moneylenders

“Many of those who were granted patta rights lost their land in later years to non-aboriginals through dealings with moneylenders,” he pointed out the situation then which is not any different from the conditions in the Agency areas here at present.

In the latter half of 1940s decade, the Anthropologist, in his capacity of Advisor on Backward Classes and Tribal Affairs to the Nizam, managed to give pattas on 1.6 lakh acres of land to 30,000 aboriginal farmers. These pattas, called Haimendorf pattas, lost their value soon after accession of Hyderabad State in the Indian Union.

As successive Union governments were committed to the welfare of tribal population in the country, it brought about the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act (FRA), 2006 and recognised rights on forest lands being tilled by them. In former Adilabad district rights were given on over 2.72 lakh acres of forest land under community forest rights (CFR) and 1.35 lakh acres under individual forest rights (IFR).

According to a 10-year evaluation of the FRA by Palla Trinadha Rao recorded in his report — Promise and Performance of FRA-2006, 10th Anniversary Report of 2016 — CFR claims on 4,696 acres and IFR claims on 88,478 acres were rejected. The conflict, nonetheless, does not pertain to these lands alone.

Many of those who hold the FRA rights pattas continue to complain of harassment by the Forest Department. “Give us a patta which is conclusive and which enables us to live in peace,” demanded Madavi Rama, a Kolam farmer from Dharmajipet in Utnoor mandal.