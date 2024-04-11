TISS, Macquarie University offer MA in public policy, international relations

April 11, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Australia’s Macquarie University have collaborated to introduce a Master of Arts (MA) in Public Policy and International Relations, a dual degree programme. According to TISS, the first year of the academic programme on public policy is offered at School of Public Policy and Governance, TISS Hyderabad. The second year of the programme in international relations is offered at Macquarie University, Sydney.

The programme brings together a convergence between the disciplines of public policy and international relations to prepare thought leaders of the future,” a press release quoted Aseem Prakash, professor at School of Public Policy and Governance at TISS Hyderabad, as saying.