TISS Hyderabad to offer courses aligned with NEP 2020 

January 30, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad campus, for its 2024 admissions will offer six master’s degree programmes and three Ph.D programmes in inter-disciplinary areas of applied social sciences.

These courses are part of a redesigned curriculum, and they align with the mandate of National Education Policy, 2020. As per the mandate, all the degree courses have semester-long capstone projects that provide students to undertake hands-on training while working on live projects. The programmes follow a unique pedagogy combining classroom lectures with relevant theories situated in the corresponding case studies; training in appropriate software to examine related data sets; using suitable methods to capture qualitative field insights.

Admissions for the programmes are through the Central University Entrance Test (2024) conducted by the National Testing Agency, government of India.

CONNECT WITH US