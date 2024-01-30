GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TISS Hyderabad to offer courses aligned with NEP 2020 

January 30, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad campus, for its 2024 admissions will offer six master’s degree programmes and three Ph.D programmes in inter-disciplinary areas of applied social sciences.

These courses are part of a redesigned curriculum, and they align with the mandate of National Education Policy, 2020. As per the mandate, all the degree courses have semester-long capstone projects that provide students to undertake hands-on training while working on live projects. The programmes follow a unique pedagogy combining classroom lectures with relevant theories situated in the corresponding case studies; training in appropriate software to examine related data sets; using suitable methods to capture qualitative field insights.

Admissions for the programmes are through the Central University Entrance Test (2024) conducted by the National Testing Agency, government of India.

