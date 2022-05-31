Tirupati railway station revamp gathers steam

Railway Board accords permission to SCR to take up works under EPC

Railway Board accords permission to SCR to take up works under EPC

Tirupati railway station, the train alighting point to reach the temple of Lord Balaji in Tirumala, is in for major redevelopment, with the Railway Board according permission to South Central Railway (SCR) to take up works under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode on Tuesday.

The master plan is to integrate the station complex with other facilities and passenger amenities to provide a seamless experience.

The contract has been awarded to various works including:

Development of station building on south side with basement and ground plus three floors, development of station building on north side with ground plus three floors, construction of two air concourses of 35 metres wide connecting north and south sides; improvements to existing platforms, construction of new cover over platforms and so on.

The proposed upgradation plan also has a parking facility at the basement on the south block, departure concourse, arrival concourse, ticket counters, waiting lounge in ground floor, common waiting hall, female waiting area, food court, toilets, cloak room in first and second floors, railway offices and rest rooms in third floor.

In the North Block, there will be departure concourse, arrival concourse, ticket counter, waiting lounge in ground floor, common waiting hall area, VIP lounge, toilets, cloak room in first floor, waiting hall, shops, kiosks, toilets in second floor, railway offices in third floor, waiting hall, shops, food court, benches in air concourse, 23 lifts and 20 escalators, information display system, public address system, CCTV cameras, coach indication and train indication boards to cater to the needs of passengers.

SCR acting general manager Arun Kumar Jain, in a press release, has spoken about the administration’s commitment for upgradation of the railway station on a priority basis with world class facilities to suit the requirements of all segments of people and complete the entire process within the scheduled time.