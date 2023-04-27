Tirupati railway station redevelopment on track, says SCR

April 27, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

SCR on Thursday said it has expedited the redevelopment of Tirupati railway station. Casting of 90% air concourse foundations has been completed on platforms 4, 5 and 6 and work is under way on platform 1.

The railway is planning to complete the redevelopment, which began a year ago, by February 2025. A new station building is coming up on the south side of the existing one and its foundations have been concreted. Other works such as the survey; construction of the camp office and the concrete lab and storage sheds; and casting of basement floor have also been completed.

Till date, about 11,905 cubic metres of concrete has been used in foundations, columns of basement floor and air concourses. Excavation for the construction of a sewerage treatment plant with a capacity of 24 lakh litres a day has been completed.

About 2,300 metric tonnes of reinforcement steel is being used in foundations, retaining walls, basement roof slab, underground tank and air concourses.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the upgrade was being monitored regularly, according to a press release.