Tipplers block road, protest drunk driving test

A group of youngsters staged a protest, albeit in an inebriated condition, when traffic police officers caught them drunk driving near Gudimalkapur in Asifnagar traffic police limits on Sunday.

For about 15 minutes, at about 8.30 p.m., they parked their vehicles on the road obstructing all traffic flow and engaged in a verbal duel with traffic officials on duty. A video of the scene that was circulated on social media platforms showed the youths were even engaged in some kind of sloganeering.

Traffic flow returned to normalcy after the Asifnagar law and order police team entered and cleared the scene. The youths were booked under Section 70 of the Hyderabad City Police Act – Indecent acts in streets, and public nuisance.

According to officers on duty, the accused, on seeing the police, took a u-turn in order to evade the check. However, they were stopped by another ‘cut-off party.’

Officials said their breath alcohol concentration tests were conducted and one of them showed a reading of 214 mg/dL.