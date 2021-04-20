TIMS overwhelmed by rising demand for ICU beds

HYDERABAD

20 April 2021 23:50 IST

Doctors in tough spot as critical patients are forced to wait

Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) is witnessing a heavy demand for ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients. With ICU beds almost full at the facility, doctors there are in a spot as they are forced to turn away family members unless an ICU bed is vacated. Three ICUs are located on the ground floor, second floor and fourth floor of the institute.

“Since we work in a government hospital, we can’t ask people to take their patient to a private hospital. We are going through traumatic times. As cases are increasing fast, more number of patients will require ICU beds. But there are enough number of beds with oxygen supply. The institute is serving its purpose. But nothing more can be done about the overwhelming demand,” said a doctor at the hospital.

Hospital sources said due to the overwhelming demand for ICUs, some crucial patients are forced to wait. “Some families come to TIMS after exhausting all their finances. They can’t knock on the doors of corporate hospitals, which are also running out of the intensive care beds,” sources said.

Doctors said a solution must be worked out to avoid tragedies. “Government hospitals alone cannot manage the huge rush for COVID services. Private medical colleges have more than 10,000 beds and have to get involved. Barring a few, colleges are staying away. Unless they are involved, problems with ICU admissions will continue,” said another doctor from the institute.