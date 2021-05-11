TIMS officials deny allegations of oxygen shortage snuffing out 8 lives

HYDERABAD

11 May 2021 23:28 IST

‘Deaths were due to natural progression of the disease and complications’

Authorities of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) have denied allegations of the death of eight COVID-19 patients reportedly due to lack of oxygen supply.

It was reported that eight patients in an ICU of the institute died on Sunday night. Top officials denied the allegations, and said the Liquid Oxygen Tank (LOT) has enough of the resource.

TIMS director Vimala Thomas said on Tuesday the deaths were part of natural progression of the disease and complications, and not due to shortage of oxygen. She added that there was no disruption to oxygen supply.

“The LOT with 20 KL capacity is installed and sufficient to meet the hospital’s needs with adequate pressure. We also have an oxygen manifold with D-Type cylinders,” she said.