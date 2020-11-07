Timely police response saves two girls

SIDDIPET

07 November 2020 20:19 IST

Police break open door to rescue girls from murderous father

In a daring action, police personnel broke the roof of a shed and saved two girl children from their father who was about to kill them at Chittapur village in Dubbak mandal on Saturday.

Appreciating the police for their timely response Finance Minister T. Harish Rao promised to extend all the required assistance to the children and bear expenses till they got cured.

According to Dubbak Circle Inspector Hari Krishna Goud, the police of Bhumpally police station received a call from a villager Santosh, that one Nizam Deredi Mohammad had locked himself up in a shed with his two daughters — Anjayan and Alina — and was trying to kill them by slitting their throat.

Bhumpally Sub-Inspector Sardar Jamil, constables Balraj, Raji Reddy, Ramesh rushed to the spot and appealed to Mohammad to release the children. As did not respond, the police broke open doors and the roof of the shed and rescued the two girls. By the time police entered the house, Mohammad had already slit the throat of Alina and was trying to slit the throat of the other girl.

Two police constables — Balraj and Ramesh — received minor injuries while overpowering the accused. The police shifted the girls to Government Hospital at Siddipet where they are undergoing treatment and are stated to be out of danger. The constables who were injured in the rescue were also admitted in the hospital.

“Mohammad is native of Khandari village in Nanded district of Maharashtra and migrated to Mothe village about 15 years ago. He has two wives Jamdri Bi and Merege. He has two daughters and a son from first wife and a son from his second wife. His second wife with their son left to Maharashtra. He shifted to Chittapur three days ago and rented the house where the incident took place. For the past three days he has been drinking liquor and quarrelling with his wife. On Saturday he tried to kill his daughters and the police saved their lives with a daring action,” said Mr. Hari Krishna.

Commissioner of Police D. Joel Davis congratulated the police personnel for saving lives of two children.