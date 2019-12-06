‘Timely action by police’

People from various walks of life and students burst into celebrations in several parts of the erstwhile composite Khammam district on Friday following the killing of the four accused in the recent gang-rape and murder of the 27-year-old woman veterinarian, in an exchange of fire with the police at Chatanpally near Hyderabad.

A large number of girl students of a private educational institution took out a rally in Khammam hailing what they termed “timely action” by the police against the four accused in the brutal gang-rape and murder case, when the latter allegedly tried to attack the police and flee from their custody.

They distributed sweets and raised slogans hailing the Telangana police en-route the rally.

They also paid tributes to the victim and called for efforts to address the underlying causes of growing violence against women and ensure swift and harshest punishments to the perpetrators of crimes against women.

Some members of the teaching fraternity, who participated in the rally, underlined the need for imparting value-based education to inculcate moral values among youth, eradicating patriarchy from society and curbing violence against women with an iron hand.

Students of a private college formed a human chain in Sattupalli town expressing their resolve to fight against all forms of gender-based violence and crimes against women. Slogans in support of Telangana police rent the air.

Rallies were organised by students in Manuguru, Kothagudem, Palvancha and various other places in the former undivided Khammam district commending the Telangana police.