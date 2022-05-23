Timely action by a Good Samaritan saves hundreds of bird nests

Foresters caution villagers against cutting down tree with bird nests

A rare instance of compassion by a villager saved the lives of hundreds of birds and hatchlings recently in a village of the Rajanna Sircilla district, setting an example for many.

Doosa Venkatesham from Boinpally village of the district could not bring himself to remain an unconcerned onlooker when neighbours around decided to pull down a tree which was sheltering several bird nests.

A weaver by community and occupation, Venkatesham had no wherewithal to halt the decision. He put his smart phone to the best use, and googled for organisations which are involved in animal rescue.

“He contacted us informing about the impending disaster for the birds which appeared to be the common cattle egret. We mostly work in Hyderabad, and have no volunteers there, yet we alerted the forest officials about the same,” informed Shiv Kumar Varma, co-founder of the All for Animals Foundation.

A team of foresters went to the village and prevented the massacre by counselling the villagers.

“The villagers had a problem with the stench of bird droppings, and put pressure on the Sarpanch for clearance of the tree along with some bushes. Our Range Officer and other staff cautioned the Sarpanch against hacking the tree, and warned him of the legal provisions, against it,” Conservator of Forests B. Saidulu said.

According to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, disturbing or destroying eggs or nests of birds and reptiles or chopping a tree having such nests constitutes the definition of hunting and and attracts punishment.

Venkatesham says he is just happy that the birds and nests on the neighbouring tree are saved.

“Two Acacia and one Neem tree opposite my home provide home to hundreds of birds. On an earlier occasion, when another Acacia was cut down, large number of hatchlings fell down from the nests and died of thirst. My wife and I felt guilt pangs for a long time over our failure to save them. I could not bear to see it happening again, and hence did what was in my capacity, though it meant enmity with neighbours,” he says.