Time to teach BRS a lesson, says Bandi Sanjay as he files nomination from Karimnagar

November 07, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the time has come to teach a lesson to the “corruption-ridden and despotic” BRS regime in the November 30 Assembly polls and make the saffron flag fly high in Telangana.

“I will continue my fight to protect dharma till my last breath,” Mr.Sanjay said while addressing a bike rally before filing his nomination papers from Karimnagar Assembly constituency on Monday.

BJP sitting MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad T.Raja Singh and a host of BJP leaders as well as cadre including G.Manohar Reddy and Chikoti Praveen accompanied Mr.Sanjay in the rally.

“During my stint as BJP State president, I conducted padayatra for 150 days across the State galvanising people’s support against the tyrannical BRS rule and united Hindu vote bank,” he said.s

He recalled the time he was jailed for fighting for the cause of unemployed youth as well as employees during the agitation against the TSPSC paper leak and G.O. 317. “More than 30 cases were booked against me for fighting against injustice and the BRS’ misrule. Undeterred by the cases, I continued my fight and will do so with renewed commitment to protect dharma,” he said.

He charged Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar Assembly seat, with “diverting” the Central funds and “failing” to give new ration cards to the poor.

“I have brought over ₹8,000-crore funds from the Centre and the funds spent on Smart City, supply of free food grains to the poor through ration shops, development works in the rural and urban local bodies were from the Centre,” the Karimnagar MP said.

He accused BRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao of finding fault with the “factual report” submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority expert panel on Medigadda barrage.

Addressing the rally, Mr.Raja Singh alleged that BRS candidate Mr.Kamalakar visited Darussalam, the AIMIM headquarters, in Hyderabad to seek the Majlis’ support fearing his imminent defeat at the hands of Mr.Sanjay in Karimnagar.

“The ruling BRS is banking on money power to win elections and the BJP is relying on people’s support to protect dharma,” he said calling upon electors to vote for Mr.Sanjay, who he said steadfastly fought against BRS’s misrule and conducted 1,500-km padayatra across Telangana in the past.

