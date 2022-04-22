Time to smash KCR’s arrogance: Bandi  

Bandi Sanjay

April 22, 2022 21:54 IST

‘CM is a rich man with no time for the poor’

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a poor man who works day and night for the poor while the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao was a rich man who has no time for the poor, the BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay said it was time for Telangana to come out of the clutches of the ‘Gadi’ rule.

Speaking to people on the 9th day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on Friday, he said people were fed up with the TRS rule and the corruption that has reached unimaginable levels with people fleeced at every level. He walked for 17 Kms on the 9th day from Shetty Atmakur to Nandimalla through Jurala. He was accompanied by BJP national vice president, D.K. Aruna, Gadwal district president, Ramchandra Reddy and prominent doctor, G. Manohar Reddy.

During his interaction with the people, Mr. Sanjay said the BJP would provide free education to all the eligible people in Telangana and free medical services once it was voted to power. ‘Don’t believe KCR who would hoodwink you with some schemes just before the election and forget the same after that,” he said.

He said people should demand the TRS leaders as to what happened to the promises of double bedroom houses, unemployment allowance, three acres for Dalits and jobs for the youngsters. He said the Dalita Bandhu was launched just before the Huzurabad elections but people have seen through KCR’s acts. “Just before the elections Dalita Bandhu would be given to few Dalits who raise their voice in each village and the community would be cheated yet again.”

He alleged that KCR was totally dependent on money politics and was reeking of the arrogance that he can buy votes with money. His arrogance would be smashed by people of Telangana in the next elections.

Mr. Sanjay also accused the TRS government of ignoring the farmers when they were in distress due to crop loss owing to unseasonal rains or insects.