Time to reopen schools: DPH

CM to take final decision on school reopening

Telangana’s Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said on Wednesday that it was the time to open schools. Only the teaching and non-teaching staff who have received COVID vaccine will be allowed to work in schools.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting regarding this with senior officials. Dr Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take the final decision on school reopening.

When asked about severity of COVID second wave, the senior health official said the second wave has come to an end in Telangana.

“The teaching and non-teaching staff at government schools, colleges, and universities, were given the COVID vaccine. If anyone is yet to take the jab, be it from government or private educational institutions, they can go to the nearest vaccination centre or, we will give the jab at schools if a request is placed,” Dr Rao said at a press conference held at the State Health campus. There are about 5 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff at government and private educational institutions in Telangana.

It was published in these columns a few days ago that educational institutions may be reopened from September 1 if the government accepts the recommendations of the Education department.

It is the third time this year that the proposal for revival of classroom teaching is pitched. Schools were reopened last February and schools were closed on March 24, when many students were infected during the initial days of COVID second wave .

The State government decided to resume physical classes at schools and colleges from July 1 but the decision was deferred as many parents opposed the move due to the surge in COVID cases .