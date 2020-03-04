Time to harness full potential of moduga tree

A modugu tree in full bloom near Seetagondi in Adilabad district. (Right) A parakeet pulling out a petal from the moduga flower in Adilabad district.

ADILABAD

04 March 2020 23:31 IST

The flame of the forest supports nearly 100 species of birds for feeding, roosting and nesting

As flowering of the modugu tree, also known as palash or the flame of the forest (Butea monosperma), started in these parts, the value of the tree, both in terms of its potential in generating economic activity and its role in the ecosystem, have come into focus.

On the economic front, the tree produces lac and its leaves can be used to make eco-friendly plates while it supports nearly 100 species of birds for feeding, roosting and nesting, making it one of the keystone species in the local ecosystem.

Economic aspect

The economic potential of the tree, lakhs of them are scattered over the undulating terrain of undivided Adilabad district, was not realised ever.

The only efforts that came were in 2004 under the then Velugu programme meant to alleviate rural poverty, when tribals were given training in making lac, and another attempt to train tribals in making leaf plates was taken up a year back.

“We are not objecting to pruning of modugu trees in the forests if it is meant for economic activity by tribals,” revealed Adilabad Forest Divisional Officer V. Chandra Shekhara Rao as he talked of tribals getting help from his department in relevant aspect. “We will also take up an experimental awareness programme in one tribal village asking them not to fell modugu trees as they are an important component of nature,” he added. The flowering of palash happens in February which is when the lean season for birds starts, and ends in mid-April.

A whole lot of birds feed on the nectar that is available in the keel-shaped lower petals of the bright orange flowers, not to talk of honey bees depending upon the Butea flowers to make honey.

The role of the Butea in the ecosystem was studied in detail by Gajanan A. Wagh, Hayat Qureshi, Nikhil Borode and Shubham Wagh of Shri Shivaji Science College, Amaravati, Maharashtra. Their study was published in the form of a paper, Study of avifauna associated with Palash (Butea monosperma) in Pohara-Malkhed reserve forest, Amaravati district, Maharashtra, in the International Journal in Basic and Applied Research in September 2018.

The study, which has come up with an exhaustive list of birds associated with the modugu tree, is relevant to old united Adilabad district in Telangana as that part in Maharashtra has similar type of dry deciduous forests and its biodiversity. Like in these parts, the palash is a dominant species in the forest there too.