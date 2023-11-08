Time to focus on maritime trade is now: Admiral Arun Prakash

November 08, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

“Sea blindness and technological backwardness were the reason we lost our freedom. We need to draw a lesson from that,” said Admiral Arun Prakash (Retired), on Tuesday, while speaking at the H. K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

In his keynote address of the seminar ‘The Deccan: Maritime Outlook and Opportunities’, Admiral Prakash fleshed out the arc of Deccan’s maritime history from the time of Satavahanas, Rashtrakutas, Chalukyas and Cholas. “The maritime trade of Deccan fostered cultural and economic ties to the surrounding oceanic countries. But they were not prepared for the European navies that possessed superior technology,” said Admiral Arun Prakash Former Naval Chief and Chief of Defence Staff. He spoke about India’s evolution as a maritime power after Independence and compared it with the growth of Chinese Navy and its ‘string of pearls’ and ‘belt and road initiative’.

“I think it is time India does reconsider Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement. It should be revisited. At the rate global warming is taking place, very soon the polar areas will become navigable presenting a new geopolitical challenge,” said former ambassador Sudhir Devare Society for Indian Ocean Studies.

