Time to defeat TRS., says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that all the eligible persons would get pensions and double bedroom houses, along with free power, and free education, if his party comes to power in the next elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Moosapet on the third day of his ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ fourth stage, he alleged that the government of K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ignored every section of the society with the “first family” itself getting “involved in every kind of scam” for the last eight years.

“You have already given Mr. Rao two chances, and the time has come to defeat him,” he said. The special guest of the evening was Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. She walked alongside him along with State vice president NVSS Prabhakar, before participating in the public meeting.

The Union Minister charged that despite the Centre granting crores of rupees in the form of several schemes, the government of Mr. Rao is denying the same to people, and appealed for support to a proposed double engine government in the State.

Earlier, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said he had forwarded the representation received from balladeer Gaddar to name the new Parliament building after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the Centre. At the KPHB Colony, the BJP leader was confronted by leaders of various dalit organisations sporting blue scarves. They raised slogans demanding the new Parliament Bhavan be named after Dr. Ambedkar even as policemen arrived in large numbers to prevent any trouble from breaking out as the BJP workers countered with ‘Jai Bheem’ slogans. Mr. Sanjay Kumar requested the police officers to bring the dalit leaders to him and accepted the memorandum from them in support of their demand.

The BJP president said he is aware of the demand and claimed that his party has always been in the forefront for uplift of dalits. It’s the BJP-led government which presented Bharat Ratna to Dr. Ambedkar, and the Modi government has chosen a dalit woman as President in Droupadi Murmu, besides setting up Dr. Ambedkar centres, he said.

The dalit leaders later left allowing the BJP leader and the party cadre to continue the walkathon, sporting black badges in protest against the police lathicharge on the village revenue assistants. The Karimnagar MP received about 300 petitions from various organisations, including from the GHMC outsourced employees and others.