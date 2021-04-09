Time line given to collectors for distribution of cash, rice

HYDERABAD

09 April 2021 22:41 IST

The State Government has asked the district collectors to identify teaching and non-teaching staff working in recognized private schools who are eligible to receive Rs. 2,000 and 25 kg rice every month due to closure of institutions.

The direction comes a day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that teachers and non-teaching staff working in private schools would be given the benefit as a humanitarian gesture in the light of Covid-19 pandemic. The scheme would continue till reopening of the schools and the government is expecting an additional expenditure of ₹30 crore and use of 3,625 tonne rice for operationalising the scheme.

Ministers P. Sabita Indra Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar, accompanied by Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and other senior officials conducted a video conference with district collectors on Friday. Accordingly, the Education department was asked to utilise database available with it in identifying the beneficiaries. Ms. Sabita Reddy said the data should be uploaded online between April 10 and 15 and this would be followed by scrutiny and grievance redressal from April 16 to 19.

The assured amount of ₹2,000 each would be deposited into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries from April 20 to 24. Eligible beneficiaries could avail of the 25 kg through the fair price shops. Mr. Gangula Kamalakar said sufficient stocks of rice was available at all the mandal level stock points and the collectors could also utilize the rice distributed to schools two months ago. The collectors should work out a system for the beneficiaries who did not possess a ration card so as to ensure that no genuine beneficiary was left out.

Dr. Rajiv Sharma wanted the district collectors to take up an intensive drive to vaccinate all frontline workers in the State in the course of next four days.