Time interval for Covisheild 2nd dose increased to vaccinate more people: DPH

HYDERABAD

01 July 2021 20:48 IST

The time interval between two doses of Covishield was increased to 14-16 weeks from the recommended 12-16 weeks, to vaccinate a maximum number of people with the first dose.

Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao stated this as a reason for increasing the time interval. Posters mentioning the change in the time interval were posted at some of the Government COVID Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) in Hyderabad.

When asked if the shortage of the Covishield doses led to this decision, the senior official said that enough stock is available with them. Around 35 lakh people in the State are due for second dose of Covaxin and Covishield in the month of June. Of them, around 25 lakh are awaiting for second dose of Covishield. Dr Srinivasa said that pushing the time interval for two more weeks helps in vaccinating more youngsters.

From January 16 to June 30 of this year, a total of 94,92,680 people in the State have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 15,77,309 have received second dose. People are getting the jab at government and private vaccination centres.