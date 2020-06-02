Time for second agitation, says BJP chief

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party has exhorted the people of the State to get ready for another agitation, this time to get rid of the ‘monarch’ Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “Telangana came into being due to sacrifices of many young persons and agitations over the years. But the fond hope of the people expecting justice by giving power to K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been dashed with the only the ruling family getting benefitted,” claimed party president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday.

Addressing partymen after unfurling the National flag at the State office on the occasion of the TS Formation Day, he charged that the KCR government has sought to “crush every section of society” and has “fooled them over the last six years with lies and false promises”.

“Not a single election promise whether it is jobs for youth or filling up of vacancies in government departments or free seeds and fertilizers to the farmers or loan waiver or many others, has been fulfilled. Yet the people gave him a second chance last year but it has turned out to be the same in this term too,” he said.

While youth and students had played a major role in Telangana agitation, the government has only sought to punish them and thrown the entire education and health sector into disarray. Employees unions have been threatened into submission though they too played a crucial role during the agitation. “What happened to the pay revision committee?” he wondered.

Rythu Bandhu scheme is not being made available to every farmer contrary to government claims and the loan waiver has been a non-starter. “Now, he is warning farmers against cultivating crops though they have the knowledge of agriculture that has been passed down through generations. What is the basis for his decision on changing crops? Have they done any soil testing,” he sought to know and claimed that it was only the Central government which has been funding the welfare schemes with the State government not allottting a “single paisa”.

The hope on implementation of irrigation projects too has disappeared with the neighbouring States taking up projects inimical to the interests of Telangana and the government has been nonchalant due to its ‘secret-deals’, he alleged.