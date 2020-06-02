Telangana

Time for second agitation, says BJP chief

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leaders saluting the National flag after unfurling it to mark the State Formation Day in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leaders saluting the National flag after unfurling it to mark the State Formation Day in Hyderabad on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

This time to to end KCR rule, says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party has exhorted the people of the State to get ready for another agitation, this time to get rid of the ‘monarch’ Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “Telangana came into being due to sacrifices of many young persons and agitations over the years. But the fond hope of the people expecting justice by giving power to K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been dashed with the only the ruling family getting benefitted,” claimed party president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday.

Addressing partymen after unfurling the National flag at the State office on the occasion of the TS Formation Day, he charged that the KCR government has sought to “crush every section of society” and has “fooled them over the last six years with lies and false promises”.

“Not a single election promise whether it is jobs for youth or filling up of vacancies in government departments or free seeds and fertilizers to the farmers or loan waiver or many others, has been fulfilled. Yet the people gave him a second chance last year but it has turned out to be the same in this term too,” he said.

While youth and students had played a major role in Telangana agitation, the government has only sought to punish them and thrown the entire education and health sector into disarray. Employees unions have been threatened into submission though they too played a crucial role during the agitation. “What happened to the pay revision committee?” he wondered.

Rythu Bandhu scheme is not being made available to every farmer contrary to government claims and the loan waiver has been a non-starter. “Now, he is warning farmers against cultivating crops though they have the knowledge of agriculture that has been passed down through generations. What is the basis for his decision on changing crops? Have they done any soil testing,” he sought to know and claimed that it was only the Central government which has been funding the welfare schemes with the State government not allottting a “single paisa”.

The hope on implementation of irrigation projects too has disappeared with the neighbouring States taking up projects inimical to the interests of Telangana and the government has been nonchalant due to its ‘secret-deals’, he alleged.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 9:03:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/time-for-second-agitation-says-bjp-chief/article31732538.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY