Time for Kamraj Version 2.0: Shashidhar Reddy

Former vice chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has appealed to all the State incharges, PCC presidents and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members to resign to give Mr. Rahul Gandhi a free hand to give a new shape to the party.

In a statement here, he recalled that two years ago he had made a suggestion for implementation of the Version 2.0 of the Kamaraj Plan. Then he had asked all members of the CWC and AICC office bearers to submit their resignations so that then Congress vice president, Rahul Gandhi, get a free hand to reorganise and revamp the Congress party.

He said Mr. Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to step down as Congress president at the meeting of the CWC and it was turned down with a request to Mr. Gandhi to take up a complete overhaul and detailed restructuring at every level of the party. With Mr. Rahul Gandhi still unrelenting on is resignation even after a month, now some State incharges and PCC presidents have started putting in their papers. However, a large number of party leaders are holding on to their positions at different levels from many States. He appealed to them to resign immediately and give Mr. Gandhi a free hand to revamp the party.