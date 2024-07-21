ADVERTISEMENT

Time for BJP to undo injustice done to Telangana for 10 years: BRS

Published - July 21, 2024 04:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BRS demands the Centre fulfil promises to the Telugu States and allegedly criticises BJP and Congress MPs for their inaction in budget planning

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP and senior leader of BRS B. Vinod Kumar asked the Centre to undo the 10 years of injustice to Telangana by giving national status to an irrigation project (Palamuru-Rangareddy). File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA Government at the Centre had failed to implement the promises made to the two Telugu States in the Reorganisation Act and it’s time the Centre undid the injustice now that the Union Government is depending on regional parties for its survival.

In a statement, former MP and senior leader of BRS B. Vinod Kumar said in Hyderabad on July 21 that the Centre had already made efforts to help Andhra Pradesh with a ₹60,000 crore petrochemical project. He asked the Centre to undo the 10 years of injustice to Telangana by giving national status to an irrigation project (Palamuru-Rangareddy), releasing funds to backward districts, establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet and a steel plant at Bayyaram and sanctioning a Navodaya School in every district.

The BJP and Congress MPs elected from the State had not made any requests or representations to the Centre ahead of the Budget, which would provide direction to the Union Government’s plans for the next five years. He recalled how the BRS MPs had raised issues concerning the State in the past and it was now the turn of the BJP and Congress to get things done.

