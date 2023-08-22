Tilting illegal building demolished in Bahadurpura

August 22, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The building in Bahadurpura, which tilted to a side, triggering panic in the neighbourhood, was demolished on Monday, with intervention of civic authorities.

The building came to light after GHMC officials visited it on Sunday following complaints about the tilt for the past one week.

Panicking residents of the neighbouring buildings vacated their homes and shifted to safer locations, after noticing the tilted structure still under construction.

According to GHMC officials, the building was started in 2020 with permission for ground plus two floors. Two more floors were raised without any authorisation later, yet no action was taken by the Town Planning authorities.

“Attempts to dig a water sump in the cellar had weakened the foundation, due to which the building tilted to a side,” an official informed.

Even after the tilt, the owner reportedly went ahead with attempts to straighten the building, by using hydraulic equipment, but with little success.

Disaster Response Force from the Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing evacuated the occupants of the surrounding buildings before GHMC got the structure demolished using heavy duty equipment. Demolition expenditure will be charged to the builder of the structure, GHMC officials informed. A criminal case has been filed against the owner for endangering the safety of people, they said.

Earlier, there was another incident of building tilt in Quthbullapur area of the city two months ago, when the owner tried to lift the structure using hydraulic equipment. In that instance too, GHMC got the structure demolished.