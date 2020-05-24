Telangana

Tik Tok video reunites 60-year-old with family

Deaf-mute man was untraceable for two years after leaving his village for a job hunt

A Tik Tok video shot in Punjab showing a philanthropic activity amid the coronavirus lockdown helped reunite a hearing and speech-impaired man with his family members.

The 60-year-old man had gone untraceable from a small village in Burgampadu mandal here in the district over two years ago.

The man identified as R. Venkateshwarlu of Pinapaka Pattinagar village had left home in search of work in April 2018. Since then he remained untraceable as the relentless efforts by his family members to find him proved futile. A missing case was subsequently lodged in the local police station the same year, sources said.

Venkateshwarlu suddenly surfaced in a Tik Tok video reportedly shot in Ludhiana while receiving food from some donors on the roadside a couple of days ago. Nagendar, a youth from Pinapaka Pattinagar, identified the deaf-mute man in a Tik Tok video while watching it on his smartphone four days ago. He immediately alerted Peddi Raju, elder son of Venkateshwarlu, who approached Burgampadu police for help.

Following quick response of the district police authorities, who had issued a transit pass, Peddi Raju along with his friend left for Ludhiana in Punjab in a hired vehicle on Friday, sources added.

To return today

Peddi Raju met his father Venkateshwarlu in Punjab on Sunday, said Burgampadu sub-inspector of police Radhakrishna.

“They are expected to reach their native village by Monday evening,” he said, adding that the chance sighting of the missing man in a video helped in reuniting him with his family.

