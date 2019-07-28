Tik Tok affect: DME to issue circular

Students of physiotherapy, paramedical and other medical courses from private colleges who intend to undergo clinical training at government hospitals should be accompanied by faculty members.

After videos of two physiotherapy students shot on Tik Tok app shot at Gandhi Hospital premises went viral, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said that he would be issuing a circular soon on the subject.

The physiotherapy students from two private colleges were pursuing internship at the government hospital.

The internship of the students was suspended after the videos reached notice of officials.

Private colleges students specialising in physiotherapy, pharmacy, paramedical courses, apply and under go practical training at government hospitals.

The DME said that he will issue the circular making it mandatory for faculty members to accompany the students throughout the time the students undergo training. “Else, they will not be permitted,” he said.

The circular will be issued to superintendents of government hospitals,who will in turn communicate it to heads of private colleges.