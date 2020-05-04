Tight vigil in areas bordering neighbouring States

The State Government has decided to intensify vigil on the movement of agricultural produce, particularly in the areas bordering with the neighbouring States of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh with the possibility of grains produced there making into Telangana for sale at procurement centres as the lockdown measures are being relaxed.

In addition to the increased vigil, not only on the main inter-State roads but also on the other connecting roads, the government has decided to conduct random surprise checks at the procurement centres to ascertain the details of produce. The Agriculture Department has requested the Vigilance Department to conduct surprise checks to find whether those bringing the produce are genuine local farmers or traders, their agents and others.

“The scale on which the procurement of crops going on in Telangana is not happening in any of the neighbouring States. Such a large-scale procurement makes farmers of neighbouring States, particularly of the bordering villages, to take chances in moving their produce here. Sporadic instances of neighbouring farmers getting their stocks in the guise of local farmers take place every year but the chances are higher this season due to closure of agricultural markets every where,” a senior officer unwilling to be quoted said.

During his visit to Medak district, Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao was on record to state that farmers from the neighbouring Bidar district are trying to sell bengalgram by moving it through non-motorable routes and sell it in the procurement centres in Zaheerabad and Narayanakhed constituencies.