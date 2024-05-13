Tight vigil at Maoist-affected polling stations in Bhupalpally, Mulugu Assembly segments

ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcement agencies have established their command over Left-Wing Extremist (LWE)-affected areas in Telangana since its inception. However, the police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure peaceful Lok Sabha elections by deploying adequate forces in view of a call given by the outlawed CPI (Maoists) to boycott the Lok Sabha elections to be held on Monday.

Bhupalpally district shares border with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, while Mulugu shares border with Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh. Considering this situation, the police in Bhupalpally, part of the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, and Mulugu, which is part of the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat, have made elaborate security arrangements.

According to Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Khare, robust security arrangements have been made, comprising 1,000 personnel from the local police, including trainee constables and those from Central Armed Police Force, including three companies of CRPF and BSF, being deployed.

Special Patrolling Parties, Mobile Units, Quick Reaction Teams, Striking Forces, Special Striking Teams, and Armored Security Actions have been deployed to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process in Bhupalpally district. There are 61 critical polling stations, including 30 Maoist-affected polling stations. Khare recently visited polling stations located in the Maoist-affected areas and urged the people do not provide any sort of assistance to the Maoists.

Meanwhile, Mulugu SP P. Shabarish stressed heightened security measures at polling centres affected by Maoist activities. He said they had deployed 855 police personnel, including civil and Central armed forces.

Of the 307 polling stations, 62 were identified as critical, including those in LWE-affected areas, warranting additional vigilance. Special police units and Greyhound teams intensified combing operations in forested areas and utilised drones for surveillance. Precautionary measures included relocating vehicles and machinery used for road development to police station premises, as Maoists have been known to resort to arson during elections.

Enhanced security measures, such as the deployment of additional police officers, mobile patrol units, and responsive action at the DSP level, were undertaken to address any potential challenges.

Polling in 106 Assembly constituencies in Telangana will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, in 13 Assembly constituencies designated as Maoist-affected areas, including Bhupalpally and Mulugu, polling will conclude by 4 p.m.

