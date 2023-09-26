Tight security measures in place for Ganesh immersion day on Sept. 28

September 26, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The officials from the tri-commissionerate of Hyderabad police have drawn up strict guidelines and security arrangements for the smooth procession on Ganesh immersion day on September 28.

Officials said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has 74 immersion points, 24 portable immersion baby ponds, and 27 baby ponds. Meanwhile, the establishments of 36 immersion platforms around the Tank Bund will be taken-up by multiple departments. Overall, more than 20,000 officials from the police departments, including the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), will be deployed to ensure safety and security on the immersion day.

A total of 453 personnel from Disaster Rescue Force (DRF) and another 100 professional divers/swimmers will be available in nearly 33 lakes where the Ganesh idols will be immersed.

Meanwhile, the city police has issued an advisory for the public stating that the vehicles carrying idols should commence early to avoid congestion and ensure a timely procession. “The use of musical systems with DJs on vehicles is strictly prohibited on the day of immersion and the vehicle movement should not affect or cause any obstruction to the free flow of traffic on the road,” said the officials.

People must also ensure that vehicles carrying the idols are not stopped near places of worship or any other junctions and no person under the influence of alcohol or any other narcotic substances will be permitted in the vehicles taking part in the procession.

Any rumours circulating on platforms like WhatsApp or other social media sites should be reported to the Hyderabad City Police on their WhatsApp number: 9490616555

The Cyberabad police on September 25 issued a traffic advisory stating that for the next four days, the route from IDL Tank entrance to Rainbow Vista T-Junction will be closed for general traffic to facilitate immersion processions. The vehicles carrying Ganesh idol will not be allowed on Fathenagar flyover, Hi-tec city railway station flyover, Forum Mall flyover, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar), Kaithalapur Flyover due to safety concerns.

“Traffic from Kukatpally Y-Junction to Hitec City Madhapur needs to take JNTU, Forum Mall road towards Hitech City, Madhapur. Meanwhile, traffic from Hitec City, Madhapur to Kukatpally Y-junction via Kaithalapur shall take the Rainbow vista - Moosapet road towards Kukatpally Y-Junction, Balanagar,” said the advisory.

Similarly, vehicles carrying Ganesh idols from Bowenpally and other colonies of Secunderabad should reach the Hasmathpet tank via Anjaiahnagar and after the immersion of idols, the vehicles will exit towards Old Bowenpally, Mosque road and Harijan Basti.

“Vehicles from Balanagar and Jeedimetla proceeding towards Bahadurpally, Bachupally and Gandimaisamma junction will be diverted at Suraram Village near Sub-Registrar office, Bowrampet, Gandimaisamma. Vehicles from Gandimaisamma, Bachupally proceeding towards Jeedimetla, Balanagar will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction via Dulapally village T junction - Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) Jeedimetla,” said the officials.

People are requested to contact 040-23002424/8500411111 for guidance in connection with the restrictions in Cyberabad commissionerate limits.