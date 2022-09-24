Tight security for today’s cricket match in Hyderabad

Over 2,500 police personnel deployed; about 40,000 spectators expected

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 24, 2022 20:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachakonda police have tightened the security for the smooth conduct of Sunday’s T 20 cricket match between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

Over 2,500 police personnel have been deployed to dot the stadium, assist the movement of players, monitor traffic and ensure smooth entry and exit of spectators. About 40,000 spectators are expected to watch the match at the stadium on Sunday.

CCTV eyes

Police are also relying on its strong CCTV network that has been integrated for live viewing at the Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills. The stadium is equipped with at least 300 CCTV cameras to capture every detail and keep tab on spectators all the time during the match.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have also issued traffic advisories, imposed rules for heavy vehicles and designated separate parking areas. To ease the movement of spectators and general traffic on the arterial route, Hyderabad Metro Rail has also increased its train frequency starting at 4 p.m. that will continue till 1 a.m.

For security reasons, the Rachakonda police have advised all spectators, including pass-holders, not to carry any electronic gadgets except cell phones. Items prohibited in the stadium include matchbox, cigarettes and lighter, alcohol and any other intoxicants, selfie sticks, helmets and sharp objects. Pets are not allowed into the stadium.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Saturday evening, players and staff from both the teams arrived in Hyderabad and were transported to their hotel. As per schedule, they would be reaching the stadium on Sunday morning for practice sessions. The match will begin at 7 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app