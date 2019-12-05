Tight security for T-20 match today

There would be tight security for the T-20 international cricket match between India and West Indies to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal on Friday, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Thursday.

Mr. Bhagwat, who addressed the media along with HCA president Mohd Azharuddin, Secretary R. Vijayanand and vice-president K. John Manoj, said that a 1,800-strong police force assisted by 300 CCTVs would be keeping a constant vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

The security personnel will include 255 anti-sabotage team members, 350 traffic, 909 law and order and four armed platoons of TSSP, Octopus, mounted police, Special Branch, CCS, CCRB, IT Cell, Cyber Crimes.

CCTVs at parking slots to cover the entire vicinity of the stadium and a Joint Command and Control Room to monitor the footages would be there for immediate action, if required, Mr. Bhagwat said. “The bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs would also be deployed,” he added.

“We have formed separate teams for checking movements of anti-social elements. At each entry point of the stadium, a technician will be checking the spectators’ mobiles,” the Commissioner said.

Spectators cannot carry laptops, cameras, matchboxes, binoculars, batteries, bags, banners, cigarettes, lighters, coins, helmets, outside eatables, water bottles, electronic items, sharp metal or plastic objects, writing pens and perfumes, inside the stadium.

“We will also have SHE Teams to prevent eve-teasing in and around the stadium besides vendor supervising vigilance teams to check whether they are selling items at the prescribed rates,” he said.

Azharuddin said that drinking water for spectators would be taken care of and promised that people would enjoy the ambience in the stands.

“The physically challenged are asked to enter the stadium from Ramanthapur Road, through Gate No. 3,” he said.