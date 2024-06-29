ADVERTISEMENT

Tight security for Pawan Kalyan’s maiden visit to Kondagattu hill shrine in Telangana today

Published - June 29, 2024 11:36 am IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Telangana’s Jagtial district police have charted out an elaborate bandobust for the maiden visit of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to the Kondagattu hill shrine on June 29.

The actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party chief is scheduled to visit the shrine at around 11 a.m. He will offer special prayers to Lord Anjanna (Hanuman), the presiding deity of Kondagattu, and spend about one-and-a-half hours. He will leave for Hyderabad at 12.30 p.m.

Mr. Kalyan visited Kondagattu in January last year and performed pujas for his specially designed campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US