Tight security for Pawan Kalyan’s maiden visit to Kondagattu hill shrine in Telangana today

Telangana’s Jagtial district police have charted out an elaborate bandobust for the maiden visit of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to the Kondagattu hill shrine on June 29.

The actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party chief is scheduled to visit the shrine at around 11 a.m. He will offer special prayers to Lord Anjanna (Hanuman), the presiding deity of Kondagattu, and spend about one-and-a-half hours. He will leave for Hyderabad at 12.30 p.m.

Mr. Kalyan visited Kondagattu in January last year and performed pujas for his specially designed campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’.