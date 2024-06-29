GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tight security for Pawan Kalyan’s maiden visit to Kondagattu hill shrine in Telangana today

Published - June 29, 2024 11:36 am IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Telangana’s Jagtial district police have charted out an elaborate bandobust for the maiden visit of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to the Kondagattu hill shrine on June 29.

The actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party chief is scheduled to visit the shrine at around 11 a.m. He will offer special prayers to Lord Anjanna (Hanuman), the presiding deity of Kondagattu, and spend about one-and-a-half hours. He will leave for Hyderabad at 12.30 p.m.

Mr. Kalyan visited Kondagattu in January last year and performed pujas for his specially designed campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’.

Related Topics

Telangana / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.