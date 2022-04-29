Tight security for Jamaat-Ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr

As hundreds of people were busy in prayers during the holiest night of ‘Shab-e-Qadr’, Hyderabad city police remained on high alert and intensified patrolling throughout the night.

To curb rash drivers, the traffic police also made elaborate arrangements and increased the presence at all major intersections and major roads. All these measures ensured the night passed off peacefully, an officer said.

In view of Jamaat-Ul-Vida prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan month, Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand inspected security arrangements at religious places in the city. “Pickets will be placed near crowded areas at the night. Apart from the local police, Rapid Action Force and City Armed Reserve are also pressed into service,” he said.