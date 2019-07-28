Tigers now walk into Adilabad forests at will

Big cats from Maharashtra now seem to be wandering into the forests of erstwhile undivided Adilabad district at will. At least four tigers have crossed over during the last few weeks, two from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal district and two others from Central Chanda forest division in Chandrapur district.

The major reason for the wild animals ambling into the forests on this side of the inter State border is the much improved monitoring of the tiger movement in the corridors linking Tipeshwar and Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) which is spread over erstwhile Adilabad and those connecting the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur and its buffer area with Kagaznagar and finally the KTR.

Over crowded

The Maharashtra facilities are reportedly over crowded with tiger population having the big cats move out in search of a territory of their own whenever it is time for them to do so. One tigress has reached Kawal and another male is headed towards it, the assumption based on its progress so far in the corridor.

There is sufficient evidence that two tigers, sex as yet unknown, have come into Asifabad and Sirpur forests in KB Asifabad district from Central Chanda division during the last few days. There is now a greater chance of all these animals going resident provided there is enough prey and mates.

“We have developed grass lands for increasing prey base in our forests so that the big cats go resident. We already have five tigers in Kagaznagar, four from the second litter of the famous Phalguna tigress and the K5, the male which had mated with the former earlier,” KB Asifabad District Forest Officer Laman Ranjeet Naik disclosed.

The Forest Department in Adilabad district is sparing no effort in ensuring that no harm befalls the tiger in the corridor (exact location not being disclosed for obvious reasons). “We are moving ahead of it and sanitising the area which we assume she will saunter into next,” revealed Adilabad Forest Divisional Officer V. Chandra Shekhara Rao.

Constant monitoring

“Snares, if any, and illegal electric lines are being removed as our field staff continuously monitors its progress. Compensation for cattle killed by the tiger so far during its stay has been paid in quick time,” he added of the efforts.

The tigress which has reached KTR is over four years old, according to forest officials in Yavatmal district. “As she will soon be looking for a mate, it is desirable that the male in the corridor arrives in the Kawal core area at the earliest,” hoped a forest officials.