Tiger sighted yet again, police warns against any harm to it

ADILABAD

05 June 2020 16:40 IST

As if to remind people that Friday was being celebrated as World Environment Day, a tiger appeared in full view near the Singareni Srirampur Area General Manager's office in Srirampur in Mancherial district in the small hours of Friday. Some of those who were present around the place videographed the big cat which is apparently ‘A2’ and was being sighted since the last few weeks.

The information had forest and police authorities swinging into action to protect the tiger. While forest department teams started monitoring its movement, the police was led by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana in inspecting its pug marks around the GM's office.

The Commissioner of Police warned people against causing any harm to the tiger. He said stringent action will be taken if anyone harms the big cat or the forest.

Mr. Satyanarayana reminded people of the case against poachers last year to instill fear of law in the hearts of those who may be inclined towards harming the tiger. Jaipur Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Narender, Srirampur CI Koteshwar and SI Mangilal accompanied the CP.