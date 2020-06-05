Tiger sighted yet again, police warns against any harm to it

As if to remind people that Friday was being celebrated as World Environment Day, a tiger appeared in full view near the Singareni Srirampur Area General Manager's office in Srirampur in Mancherial district in the small hours of Friday. Some of those who were present around the place videographed the big cat which is apparently ‘A2’ and was being sighted since the last few weeks.
The information had forest and police authorities swinging into action to protect the tiger. While forest department teams started monitoring its movement, the police was led by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana in inspecting its pug marks around the GM's office.
The Commissioner of Police warned people against causing any harm to the tiger. He said stringent action will be taken if anyone harms the big cat or the forest.
Mr. Satyanarayana reminded people of the case against poachers last year to instill fear of law in the hearts of those who may be inclined towards harming the tiger. Jaipur Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Narender, Srirampur CI Koteshwar and SI Mangilal accompanied the CP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism