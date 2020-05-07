Telangana

Tiger sighted directly by people

The tiger A2 shot by a camera trap in Bellampalli last month.

The tiger A2 shot by a camera trap in Bellampalli last month.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The big cat is reported to have killed cattle in Mancherial district

An adult male tiger which had ambled into the forest of Asifabad in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district from Maharashtra a few months back was sighted directly by people at large in the Vattivagu stream near Khairguda mines on Thursday morning. Excited people made video recording of the movement of the tiger, named A2, in the stream bed from a distance.

“The tiger has been moving in the area for sometime now and is being monitored by our teams round-the-clock,” said Mancherial District Forest Officer Shivani Dogra, who also holds charge as DFO KB Asifabad. “We are talking to people about restricting their movements in the area where the big cat is moving too,” she added.

The tiger was also sighted directly in Bellampalli Range in Mancherial district last month. “There was cattle kill on April 17 in Charlapalli paddy fields,” recalled Bellampalli Forest Range Officer Syed Mazharuddin.

The forest department has been paying compensation for cattle kills promptly. This helps reduce fear and anxiety among farmers.

