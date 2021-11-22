Tiger pug marks found in Yerraigudem forest

The pug marks of the elusive tiger were found around 3 km from Danda Gundala village located on the forest fringes of Yellandu mandal on Monday, prompting the forest officials to mount a collaborative effort with the Revenue and Panchayat Raj field staff to spread awareness among the local forest dwellers to take the prescribed safety precautions.

Five teams of Forest department were deployed in Yerraigudem forest beat to keep a constant watch on the movement of the tiger through the camera traps and also conduct patrolling in the habitations situated in close proximity to the reserve forest, sources said.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of Forest, Revenue and Panchayat Raj staff on Monday conducted awareness programmes in Pubally, Dharmapuram and various other interior villages to dissuade villagers not to venture into the forests and also make them aware of the safety precautions to keep their cattle safe.