Tiger or no tiger, villagers will defecate in the open fields

ADILABAD

19 February 2020 14:19 IST

Big cat movement in Adilabad district in Telangana reveals the pathetic state of Individual Sanitary Latrines (ISLs)

Villagers of Tamsi (K) in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district managed to maintain an inscrutable countenance when, on February 17, the Field Director, Kawal Tiger Reserve, C.P. Vinod Kumar asked them to shun open defecation to prevent a possible encounter with a tigress moving in the area.

They, however, could not hold themselves back once the top forest officials - led by Mr. Vinod Kumar, who is also the Conservator of Forests, Adilabad Circle - left the place.

Incomplete toilets

“Where else can we go in the morning?” asked village sarpanch Sk. Kareemuddin as he recalled Mr. Vinod Kumar’s suggestion even if it was meant for the villagers’ safety. “A good number of the ISLs are still incomplete,” he disclosed.

Mr. Kareemuddin said he was under tremendous pressure from the district administration to construct 120 ISLs in his village last year. As the government has released only half the amount of the total cost, many of the ISLs remain incomplete. Incidentally, each ISL costs ₹ 12,000.

Topless 100

“There are about 100 ISLs which need only the lid of the septic tank, and corrugated iron sheets for the roofing to be made functional. Until the construction is completed, the villagers will go to fields to defecate, tiger or no tiger,” he quipped.