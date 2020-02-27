Tiger corridors back in focus

The tiger corridors between Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) in Maharashtra and Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) in former undivided Adilabad district in Telangana are once again in focus what with tigers from the former and even from forests outside the sanctuary entering this side of the border apparently trying to find their way to the latter. The safety of the big cats crossing over has become a matter of prime concern for the Forest Department in this State.

About 15 days back, and on two occasions in July last year, a tiger crossed Penganga river, which forms the border between Pandharkawda taluq of Yavatmal district and Adilabad, to enter Tamsi forest. A different tiger, which could have come from TWS itself or from the forests outside it, entered Jainad mandal on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday making it imperative for the department to move in in a big way to ensure the big cat is not harmed as it is likely to kill cattle in the absence of its prey.

The number of tigers in former composite Adilabad district, especially in Kagaznagar Forest Division in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, the KTR and in the Reserve Forests of Adilabad has kept swelling since the last few years. There are as many as 16 tigers on prowl in these areas and there is a chance that some of the big cats will become residents in respective areas of movement, according to officials.

“We are seized of the matter,” observed Adilabad District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar as he delved into the issue of tiger ‘influx’. “We will soon draw an action plan with regard to safety of the incoming tigers in the corridors,” he hoped.

“The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had decided to fund conservation activities in tiger landscapes which includes corridors in question. Also, we have requested the Authority to declare Kagaznagar Forest Division as extended core area of KTR,” revealed KTR Field Director C.P. Vinod Kumar of the steps already taken toward tiger protection.

"At the NTCA meeting on tiger landscapes in April last year, which included participation of top officials from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district of the neighbouring State and TWS, it was decided to go in for better coordination between the entities on either side of the border. As a result of it we will have team of our animal trackers and Forest Beat and Section Officers visiting TWS in the coming month,” Mr. Vinod Kumar, who is also the Conservation of Forests, Adilabad Circle, added. The route that the tiger was seen on Wednesday has taken is the corridor which links TWS with KTR and passes through Bela, Lokari, Indervelli and Vankatumma. The other one which had visits by tigers earlier passes through Talamadugu, Kinwat, Ajjar-Vajjar and Boath.