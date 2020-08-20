TiE Hyderabad to host Global Summit 2020 in December

Virtual summit to provide a networking opportunity to entrepreneurs

TiE Global Summit 2020, the first virtual global meet of The Indus Entrepreneurs, is to be hosted by TiE Hyderabad from December 8-10.

Based on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship 360’, it will focus on issues faced by entrepreneurs and provide a platform for funding and insights into strategies to grow and scale business. New start-up ideas, investments in start-ups, pitching tactics to help start-ups attract B2B and B2C businesses and scaling strategies to grow their business manifold will figure prominently in the deliberations.

A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, over 200 investors, 10 world leaders, 50 star speakers, successful celebrities, sportspersons and spiritual and wellness gurus will attend the summit, the organisers said. As many as 25 TiE chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India, APAC will be represented at the summit.

The programme will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network, share ideas and interact with investors, business leaders, policy makers across the globe, besides allowing investors access to the world’s brightest minds.

Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said: “Given the times we are in, it would have been easy for TiE to have cancelled the summit, however I am glad they are transitioning to a virtual event.” While it is true that businesses may have been disrupted because of COVID-19, “we are also seeing umpteen number of opportunities coming our way. If one is agile, smart and mentored well, I am sure they can once again rise in their business,” he said.

Chairman TiE Global Mahavir Sharma said the TiE Global Summit 2020 is a special initiative, perhaps the largest and most diverse gathering of entrepreneurs and investors on a virtual platform due to COVID-19.

President of TiE Hyderabad Sridhar Pinnapureddy said: “we plan to make the summit very enriching from a networking, learning, and funding perspective… expect at least 200 entrepreneurs to be funded by investors during the summit.”