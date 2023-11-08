Tickets to turncoats irk old-timers in Congress

November 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Irked by ticket to defector Enugu Ravinder Reddy, Banswada Cong. aspirant Kasula Balaraj attempts suicide

Tickets to turncoats, who joined the Congress overnight, and ignoring strong contenders ahead of the announcement of the official list of candidates have led to strong discontentment against the party in some constituencies.

Efforts of the committee constituted to pacify the aspirants, who failed to get tickets, have not fructified so far. On Wednesday, things took a different turn when Kasula Balaraj, a strong aspirant from Banswada constituency, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide.

He along with his supporters had undertaken a fast in Banswada protesting against the ticket to former MLA and BJP leader Enugu Ravinder Reddy. The former legislator, who had represented neighbouring Yellareddy constituency, had joined the Congress recently and was allotted a ticket, much against the wishes of the local cadre, Mr. Balaraj alleged before trying to ends his life. He was rushed to the Banswada Area Hospital by his supporters, where he is recuperating.

In Narsapur constituency of Medak district, protesting the allotment of ticket to Raji Reddy, another senior leader Gali Vinod Kumar took out a rally and filed his nomination papers. Mr. Raji Reddy, who too got his B-Form, filed his papers. This has led to confusion in the local Congress cadre.

In Patancheru, former Deputy Chief Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha has opposed the candidature of Nilam Madhu Mudiraj, who bagged the ticket after crossing over from BRS.

Another senior leader, Srinivas Goud, is fuming, party leaders said, adding that the party is now divided in the constituency. Sangareddy Congress MLA Jayaprakash Reddy has threatened to review his decision as the party chose to change Nilam Madhu Mudiraj.

Also, a section of BC leaders are upset that the number of seats promised to them have not been given. They had been demanding at least 34 seats but not more than 20 have been given tickets. A strong aspirant for the Nizamabad rural ticket, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, the TPCC working president, had to make way for former Minister Md Ali Shabbir.

Revanth tries to pacify

Sensing the mood of the cadre, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, during his election campaign in Khanapur and Adilabad, tried to pacify them. “While there may be multiple aspirants, it’s essential to remember that only one person can receive the ticket. Congress recognises your dedication and hard work, and it will strive to do justice once in power,” he said in his address.

The Congress party’s ticket allocation is based on surveys, and individuals, who have been denied tickets, can rest assured that they will be given important roles within the party, he said.

He further cautioned party workers that it was essential not to fall for false propaganda and take any decision based on emotion. “Leaders need to remain loyal to the party. Congress is on the rise, and at this juncture, we all need to be united,” he said.

