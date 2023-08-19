Ticket talk brings out fissures in BRS

August 19, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Fissures in Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have started appearing on the ground in several constituencies as the activity in the party, particularly among the aspirants, including the sitting legislators, gaining momentum with the talk of candidate selection coming onto the screen.

Jangaon district turned into a beehive of activity with the supporters of sitting MLAs of the party staging protests in two out of three constituencies against their rivals within the party, on Saturday. According to information reaching here, the supporters of MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy took out a procession and staged a sit-in at RTC ‘chowrastha’ (crossroads) at Jangaon. They also exhibited placards with slogans of “Palla go back” written on them.

Sources in the party stated that two other MLCs — Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy — are making all out efforts to get the party nomination this time by setting aside the two-time MLA Mr. Yadagiri Reddy, using their ‘proximity’ to the bigwigs in the party. Speaking to his supporters, the MLA alleged that Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy was conspiring against him and blamed the latter for creating trouble in his family by ‘using’ his son-in-law and daughter in the name of a land transaction.

In Station Ghanpur constituency, the supporters of sitting MLA T. Rajaiah staged a protest at Velair, which falls in Hanmakonda district geographically after reorganisation of combined Warangal district. They also raised slogans against MLC Kadiyam Srihari, who is making efforts to get the party ticket either to him or for his daughter this time.

A phone call made by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to Kalwakurthy MLA G. Jaipal Yadav a couple of days back asking him to get Talakondapalle ZPTC member Uppala Venkatesh, who won on Forward Bloc (AIFB) ticket in the 2019 election, into the party fold has also raised eyebrows in the party circles in the backdrop of news that the party leadership is examining changing the candidate for Kalwakurthy this time.

On Saturday, Mr. Venkatesh joined BRS with an assurance of “big opportunity” from none other than KTR. Mr. Venkatesh is known for his social work, particularly in the field of education helping the merit students from poor economical background.

Similarly, ruling party MLA from Khanapur in Nirmal district A. Rekha Naik, Mahabubabad MLA B. Shankar Naik are among those on tenterhooks with the talk of their rivals within the party making intense efforts to get the party ticket this time. It is understood that the party leadership has already spoken to a few MLAs whom it is considering for the Lok Sabha election this time instead of Assembly to assuage their feelings and prepare them for swapping.

