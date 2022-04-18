Thunderstorms likely in parts of State

Showers and thunderstorms in parts of the twin cities and isolated places across Telangana have given a respite from the searing summer heat during the day with a few places clocking temperatures above 40 degree C.

Light,moderate or thunderstorms/sandstorms have been forecast for the next few days in the State including the capital region. The highest maximum temperatures of 40 degree C was recorded at Adilabad, followed by Nizamabad at 41.4 degree C, Ramagundam 40.4 degree C and Medak 40.2 degree C.

In Hyderabad it has been 39.2 degree C during the day and 27.1 degree C during the night and no big change is expected as per the bulletin issued by the India Meterological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Atmakur in Wanaparthy received 4.9 mm and within the GHMC limits Kukatpally received 0.8 mm, said another bulletin issued by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39-43 degree C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 25-28 degree C. Within the capital region, the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 38-41 degree, while the minimum temperatures will in the range of 25-27 degree C.