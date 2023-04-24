HamberMenu
Thunderstorms forecast at isolated places in Telangana districts

April 24, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds have been forecast in isolated places across districts of Telangana for the next few days even as there has been rainfall in many places on Monday.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) report said that 6 cm rain has been recorded in Khanapur, Narsampet (Warangal), Kothagudem (Mahabubabad) and Jajireddygudem.

Mahabubnagar recorded 38.5 degree C which is the highest day temperature while the lowest has been Hanamkonda at 21.5 degrees. Hyderabad recorded 37 degrees during the day and minimum has been 23 degrees C. No major change is expected in temperatures with rain or thundershowers likely to occur during the evening or night.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report said Khanapur recorded highest rainfall of 7.3 cm, while the highest day temperature has been 42.4°C at Kollapur, Nagarkurnool. Within GHMC, highest temperature has been recorded has been 38.4°C at Begum Bazar.

About 10 places recorded 40 or more degrees Celsius during the day with other hot places being Jogulamba Gadwal at 41.5 degree C, Nalgonda 41.4 degree C and Wanaparthy 41.2 degree C. The State agency forecast light to moderate rain/thundershowers at a few places for next three days but twin cities could have rain from Wednesday onwards.

