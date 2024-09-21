ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorm warning in 26 districts of Telangana on Sunday

Published - September 21, 2024 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for 26 districts of Telangana for September 22 (Sunday).

As per the IMD’s daily weather bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts. 

Hyderabad and its surroundings for the next 24 hours will see generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 22 respectively,” the bulletin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US