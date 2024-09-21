GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thunderstorm warning in 26 districts of Telangana on Sunday

Published - September 21, 2024 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for 26 districts of Telangana for September 22 (Sunday).

As per the IMD’s daily weather bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts. 

Hyderabad and its surroundings for the next 24 hours will see generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 22 respectively,” the bulletin said.

