Thunderstorm warning for Hyderabad, five other Telangana districts for October 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for seven districts, including Hyderabad, for Sunday (October 6). As per an IMD daily bulletin, thunderstorm is very likely over isolated places in Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Hyderabad and its surroundings will see generally cloudy skies. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 23 [degrees Celsius] respectively,” the bulletin said.